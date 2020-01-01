Third Annual Black History Month Art Contest takes place at Boys & Girls Club of Rockford

Local U.S. Cellular associates joined Boys & Girls Club of Rockford members and representatives today to kick off the Third annual Black History Month Art Contest. U.S. Cellular associates were on hand to help club members create original 8.5 x 11 pieces of artwork in recognition of influential African Americans, including historical figures, world leaders, athletes and celebrities.

“This contest is a fun and educational way to celebrate our country’s diversity, and we look forward to seeing the talent and creativity that the kids bring to their art,” said Jenny Justman, Area Sales Manager at U.S. Cellular. “It’s great to team up with the Boys & Girls Club to showcase youth in honor of Black History Month.”

The 10 finalists’ artwork will be chosen by representatives from the Boys & Girls Club and local U.S. Cellular leaders based on creativity, quality, interpretation, clarity of theme, and overall impression. Those creations will be displayed in Rockford’s U.S. Cellular store at 6150 E. State Street, Suite 142, Rockford, Ill. 61108.

From Feb. 1 to Feb. 29, anyone 18 and older is invited to visit the store and vote for their favorite. The top three vote recipients will be announced in March and prizes include $250 for First Place, $150 for Second Place and $100 for Third Place.

No Purchase Necessary. Entrants who are minors must have parental consent to participate in the Contest. Official Contest Rules, including full entry details and Finalist and Winner selection criteria/voting are available by email request to the Media Contact named below.

