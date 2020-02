submitted photo The Gazette

Congratulations to the Pecatonica Academic Bowl teams earlier this month on their victories over Polo. Mrs. Daly gives a shout out to Miguel, high scorer on the Fresh/Soph team with 120 toss up points, and Ryan B, high scorer on the Varsity team with 110 toss up points. The team was set to compete last weekend at the Conference Tournament on Saturday and Stateline Quiz bowl on Sunday.