Sex Please, We’re Sixty is a laugh riot of a show

By Anne Eickstadt

Editor

Welcome to Mrs. Stancliffe’s Rose Cottage Bed & Breakfast. Meet Bud “Bud the Stud” Davis and Henry Mitchell, a retired chemist who has developed a blue pill called “Venusia” to increase the libido of menopausal women. The pill has not been tested. Add to the guest list three older women: Victoria Ambrose, a best-selling romance author who currently suffers from writer’s block; Hillary Hudson, a former co-worker of chemist Henry Mitchell who is visiting at his invitation; and Charmaine Beauregard – Southern sexpot with fond memories of last summer’s visit and Bud the Stud.

Henry is devoted to the widowed Mrs. Stancliffe and has proposed to her every day for 20 years. Bud the Stud is devoutly interested in making a play for every woman who comes to stay at her bed and breakfast.

The fun begins as Bud’s Viagra pills are mixed up with the Venusia. But what effect will it have on men? In fact, what effect will the untested pill truly have on women? And what will happen when the women compare notes and find out what Bud the Stud is up to and what affect Henry’s pill has?

When the mayhem settles down, all the women find their lives moving in new and surprising directions.

Suggested for mature audience.

“We did this play nine years ago,” said Director John VanNest. “It was one of the best-received plays we ever performed. It was the second best attended we have done, second only to ‘Babes in Toyland.’ It is a farce but it doesn’t have to rely on physical comedy or slapstick. The dialog is so funny, it carries the show along.

“It’s a good, humorous look at those of us with silver hair and the challenges we have with our relationships, passions, and the problems we have physically and emotionally.

“Ed, Kim, and Keith were in the show during our first production. Jenny is taking on the role of Charmaine, Carol is Hillary, and Sabrina is Victoria. They are welcome additions to the show. It is a very fun show – a laugh a minute

“It’s a hilarious show,” said Stage Manager Seth Lambright. Everyone is great. Three actors are able to reprise their roles. They fell right back into character as if they had never left. The three new actors really hold their own. They have taken these characters and made them their own.

All the actors are on the top of their game. The practices have been great. Come out and see it.”

Sex Please, We’re Sixty performances are Feb. 7 to 9 and 14 to 16. Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m.

Tickets: Adults $14; Seniors $12; Students $5 Tickets are available online or at the door. Limited seating available. Get your tickets in advance.