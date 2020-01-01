Harlem-Roscoe firefighter promoted to Lieutenant

Harlem-Roscoe Fire Trustees promoted Firefighter Nate Sarver to the rank of Lt. on Jan. 27.

Lt. Nate Sarver joined the department in April of 2012. He became an EMT in March of 2014, and a Paramedic in June of 2016. Nate was promoted to Lieutenant on Feb. 4, 2017.

Nate moved out of district in Jan. 2019 and served six months on Memphis Fire in Tennessee before returning to Harlem-Roscoe in Aug. 2019 as a firefighter. Nate was promoted back to a Lt. on Jan. 27, 2020. Nate’s brother Ryan also serves as a Lt. on Harlem-Roscoe.

Nate holds state certifications in Basic Firefighter Operations, Technical Rescue and Rope Rescue Operations, HazMat Operations, Vehicle Machinery Operations, along with several more certifications pertaining to firefighting and EMS.

Nate has also attended various classes with the topics of fire ground operations, fire attack, safety, along with several medical classes to supplement his Paramedic training.

Nate has an active role in the department’s maintenance division as well as being an operator of the department’s UAS. Nate has received the 2013 VFW Post 9759, Harlem-Roscoe Fire’s Firefighter of the Year Award, the 2013 Harlem-Roscoe Fire’s Firefighters’ Choice for Good Service Award, as well as the 2012 Harlem-Roscoe Fire’s Rookie of the Year award.