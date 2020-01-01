Snow sculptors

submitted photo The Gazette

The 34th Annual Illinois Snow Sculpting Competition was held Jan. 23-25. The Pecatonica High School (PHS) team was one of 17 competing high schools and consisted of Madelyn (Maddie) Laage (Sr.), Julianna Mallo (Sr.), Emma Gocken (Jr.), and Annah Dulaney (Jr.), advised by Jennifer Krantz (PHS Art Teacher). The sculpture “Caution;Wet Paint!” is a whimsical snail named Harry who is an artist. Harry seems to be content to glide around with his paint can on his shell, paint brush in his mouth, and Wet Paint sign creating art wherever he goes. Maddie Laage, a 3rd year snow sculpting competitor, said that her team was great to work with, open to ideas, and had a lot of fun making the cute animal sculpture “Harry the Snail.” She also said she will miss competing and is thinking about continuing in the future. Thank you art team for representing Pecatonica School District #321 with this light-hearted theme. The snow sculpting team really “Snailed” It!