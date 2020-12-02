Rockford IceHogs Outdoor Practice at Riverside Ice Arena

The Belvidere Park District was delighted to host the Rockford IceHogs to hold an outdoor practice at the District’s Riverside Ice Arena at Doty Park in Belvidere on Wednesday, Feb. 5.

“This has been a welcomed partnership,” said Scott Meyer, Facility Supervisor, Belvidere Park District.

“We’ve been fortunate to team up with the IceHogs organization ever since the rink was built,” Meyer said. “It’s a natural partnership and I know that the community in general, and especially the Youth Hockey community, loves the association.”

“We are grateful for our partnership with the Belvidere Park District here at the IceHogs and the outdoor skate is one of the highlights each season for our team and our fans,” said Mike Peck, IceHogs Director of Business Operations. “Riverside Ice Arena is a beautiful facility that provides a truly unique hockey experience that brings many of our players and coaches back to their roots of outdoor hockey.”

The practice was held from 6 to 7 p.m. with free admission to the public.