CPR/AED training

submitted photo The Gazette

The 4th graders at the Pecatonica Elementary School (PES) learned about CPR and AED training Wednesday, Feb. 5. Heather Baker (Curriculum Director) brought in eight mannequins and an AED (Automated External Defibrillator) for the 4th Grade training session. Mrs. Baker explained about medical emergencies and when and how to administer Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) and then students were able to practice in groups. They compressed to the rhythm of “Stayin Alive” and “Baby Shark”. If they performed a certain cadence on the CPR mannequin’s heart special indicator lights would turn red or green. The students got a workout! Next they learned where the building AED was located and how to use it. She answered many questions before a few volunteers had the opportunity to connect the device and use the AED safely on a mannequin. Thank you, Mrs. Baker.