Winnebago Area Chamber of Commerce to host Annual Awards Night Dinner

The Winnebago Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting their Annual Awards Night Dinner held at New Life Bible Church located at 2285 N. Hoisington Road, Pecatonica, on Thursday, March 19.

Doors will open at 5 p.m., program starts at 5:30 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased at Culver’s, Angel Treasures, or First National Bank & Trust in Winnebago, Ill. Tickets must be purchased ahead of time, there will be limited seating and no tickets will be for sale at the door.

Our area’s outstanding businesses, organizations, and individuals will be recognized at the Winnebago Area Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Celebration on March 19.

This year we will be handing our awards for the following; Business of the Year, Community Betterment, Entrepreneur of the Year, Volunteer of the Year, Public Servant of the Year, One to Watch, and 4 Under 40!

Additional event details and updates are available on the Winnebago Area Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook event page: www.facebook.com/events/2394183190834522.

Thank you to our sponsors of our event;

Gold Tier

COUNTRY Financial

ORS Physical Therapy

Flanagan Orthodontics

Silver Tier

First National Bank & Trust Company

Bronze Tier

The POST Sports Bar & Grill

Thank you to our photographer of our event;

Exposing Life Photography

Thank you to our decorator of our event;

Party Decorator Plus

Thank you to our food vendors of our event;

Culver’s of Winnebago

Eickman’s Processing

Kennedy’s on Benton

Sullivan’s Foods

About the Winnebago Area Chamber of Commerce

The mission of the Winnebago Area Chamber of Commerce is to be the principal representative of area businesses to ensure a favorable business climate and to promote economic development, a unified voice, and a visible presence for all businesses.