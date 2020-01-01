Winnebago Area Chamber of Commerce to host Annual Awards Night Dinner
The Winnebago Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting their Annual Awards Night Dinner held at New Life Bible Church located at 2285 N. Hoisington Road, Pecatonica, on Thursday, March 19.
Doors will open at 5 p.m., program starts at 5:30 p.m.
Tickets can be purchased at Culver’s, Angel Treasures, or First National Bank & Trust in Winnebago, Ill. Tickets must be purchased ahead of time, there will be limited seating and no tickets will be for sale at the door.
Our area’s outstanding businesses, organizations, and individuals will be recognized at the Winnebago Area Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Celebration on March 19.
This year we will be handing our awards for the following; Business of the Year, Community Betterment, Entrepreneur of the Year, Volunteer of the Year, Public Servant of the Year, One to Watch, and 4 Under 40!
Additional event details and updates are available on the Winnebago Area Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook event page: www.facebook.com/events/2394183190834522.
Thank you to our sponsors of our event;
Gold Tier
COUNTRY Financial
ORS Physical Therapy
Flanagan Orthodontics
Silver Tier
First National Bank & Trust Company
Bronze Tier
The POST Sports Bar & Grill
Thank you to our photographer of our event;
Exposing Life Photography
Thank you to our decorator of our event;
Party Decorator Plus
Thank you to our food vendors of our event;
Culver’s of Winnebago
Eickman’s Processing
Kennedy’s on Benton
Sullivan’s Foods
About the Winnebago Area Chamber of Commerce
The mission of the Winnebago Area Chamber of Commerce is to be the principal representative of area businesses to ensure a favorable business climate and to promote economic development, a unified voice, and a visible presence for all businesses.