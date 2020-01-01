VetsRoll, Inc. announces 7th Annual Rascal’s Bar & Grill Fundraiser

The 2020 VetsRoll Rascal’s Bar & Grill fundraiser will be held on Saturday, Feb. 22 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. with posting of colors at 12 p.m. at Rascal’s Bar & Grill off Forest Hills Road in Loves Park. This year will mark the event’s 7th anniversary. VetsRoll expects to bring in a large and diverse audience from the Rockford region to raise funds for the 11th VetsRoll trip, occurring May 17 to 20.

The largest annual, single day VetsRoll fundraiser in the Rockford area is bigger and better than ever before.

Due to the popularity of this event, Rascals has made arrangements for overflow parking around the venue and VetsRoll will be offering shuttle rides right to the front door.

More items than ever before and this year, ‘Make It A Tito’s’ event, as our friends at Tito’s are offering a donation back to VetsRoll for every Tito’s beverage served from noon to 5 p.m.

Also new this year, for every $10 meal donation (you receive a homemade pulled pork sandwich, potato salad or chips, and a non-alcohol beverage. 100 percent of that donation will be donated back to VetsRoll by our friends at Rascals.

Raffles and silent auctions galore at one of the most beautiful venues in the Rockford area.

VetsRoll pays tribute to senior Veterans by transporting 220 heroes on 11 coaches, over four days on a memorable trip to Washington, D.C. each year. The 2020 trip marks nearly the 2200th Veteran and “Rosie-the-Riveter” from 37 states, to have experienced this life-changing annual trip to Washington – absolutely free of charge, due to the public’s support of these fundraisers.

New: Shuttle parking available from the Harlem Community Center on Forest Hills

Free admission – Donations are appreciated. Pulled pork meal for a $10 donation with all net proceeds going to support VetsRoll 11.