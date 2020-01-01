Roscoe Trustees discuss plans for Town Hall meetings addressing 1% sales tax on March 17 Referendum

By Jean Seegers

Reporter

Michael Schultz (Citizens for a Healthy Community) and Laura Rodriguez gave an informal presentation to Roscoe Trustees at the Feb. 19 Village meeting supporting the mental Health referendum that will appear on the ballot, March 17.

Schultz said the goal of the Mental Health referendum is to generate funds for mental health and addiction services in Winnebago County. The ballot question will read whether Winnebago County should implement a ½ cent sales tax to raise additional funding to be used for mental health purposes. The goal is to generate funds for mental health and addiction services in Winnebago County.

“Winnebago County is the largest urban area in Illinois that has no local funding for mental health or addiction services,” Schultz said. “We are asking the board for their support.”

Moving on, President Szula said several Town Hall meetings are scheduled to be held during the month of March regarding the 1 percent sales tax referendum that will be on the March 17, ballot.

Thursday, March 5 – 6:30 pm – Stephen Mack Middle School

Saturday, March 7- 10 am – Roscoe Middle School

Tuesday, March 10 – 6:30 pm – Roscoe Village Hall

Saturday, March 14 – 10:am – North Suburban Library – Roscoe

Village Administrator Scott Sanders said the referendum will state that funds generated by local sales tax will be used solely for expenditures on public roadways within the Village of Roscoe and will have a five- year sunset clause.

Currently, the Village sets aside $490,000 for road projects which does not cover the current need for road re-construction and repair projects, according the Village Engineer Brandon Boggs.

If the referendum passes, older roads in the Village that followed Old Rural Standards will be done first. Last year, the Village adopted New Rural Standards that will be used going forward.

Final action was taken for approval of a resolution partnering with Winnebago County to fund an Intersection Design Study at Rockton and Willow Brook Roads

The Board was asked to approve a resolution to adopt the updated Winnebago County Multi-Hazard Mitigation Plan. President Mark Szula said the plan needs to be applied for and adopted every five years to ensure the Village is eligible for FEMA grants.

Trustee Carol Gustafson questioned the $15,000 owed to the Village for snow removal and salting in the Denali Heights Subdivision. Village Attorney Josef Kurlinkus said the money owed will be paid as part of the lawsuit that has been filed against Petry Builders. Another option is to put a lien on properties in the subdivision.

At the Committee of the Whole portion of the meeting, Trustees approved a variance request to decrease the front yard setback along Harrison St, from 41.25 to 31.25, at 10693 Harrison Ct.

The Board approved executing an Intergovernmental Agreement with Winnebago County to assist in funding of the County Public Safety Answering Point (PSAP) for 911 and dispatching services.

“The county agreed we would all (area municipalities) be responsible for our own community,” Sanders said. The agreement is for four years.

The next Village meeting and Committee of the Whole meeting will be held March 3, beginning at 6:30 p.m.