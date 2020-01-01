Byron Forest Preserve District to offer lecture

The Byron Forest Preserve District will be hosting the fourth of their 2020 Winter Lecture Series Life through the Lens of Kodak: The History of Personal Photography on Sunday, March 1 starting at 2 p.m. at the Jarrett Prairie Center Museum located at 7993 North River Road in Byron.

Chicago actor R.J. Lindsey will portray George Eastman, founder of Kodak. He will present a slide program and display vintage cameras to tell the Kodak story. As a result of Eastman Kodak’s affordable and easy to use cameras, a record of every American family event began to appear in photo albums over 120 years ago.

For the first time, images of events from all around the world were captured by common people. As part of the presentation he will also demonstrate several of his cameras and show their unique features.

George Eastman was also a major philanthropist who gave away nearly two billion dollars in today’s money to charitable causes. Eastman believed that “your reputation is made by how you improve other people’s lives.”

This lecture is free and no advance registration is required to attend. For more information contact the Byron Forest Preserve District at 815-234-8535 extension 200. The 2020 Winter Lecture Series is co-sponsored by Exelon Generation Byron Station and the award winning Jarrett Prairie Center Museum.