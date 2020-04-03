Hononegah To Present Spring Musical

Hononegah High School to present Joseph

and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

The music department is excited to be getting rehearsals and preparations underway for the upcoming spring musical comedy Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat!

The show is directed by Amy Jensen, choreographed by Kristy Neumer and costumed by Rebecca Jensen. The set is constructed by Eric Mosloff and lights and sound are overseen by PAC manager Jacob Schenk and the Stagehands club. There are many many students who also share in the responsibility of putting the show together.

The show will be presented in the Hononegah Performing Arts Center on March 6 and 7 at 7 p.m. and March 8 at 2 p.m.

The musicals at Hononegah are always a treat as they feature so many talented students. Senior Gabriella Galluzzo and Sophomore Olivia Coleman will play the roles of the Narrators who will take us through this charming story from the book of Genesis. Senior Abraham Ramirez will be playing the role of Joseph.

Other roles include Jacob portrayed by senior Aiden Greenfield, Potiphar portrayed by freshman Brendan Davis and junior Phairra Jones will play the role of Mrs. Potiphar. The hilarious and extremely talented brothers will be played by seniors Cole Panjkovich, Jacob Link and Samuel Hayag, juniors Logan Kittle, Sam Lynas, Zander Krueger and Jacob Cegin, sophomores Noah Brockway and freshmen Casey Bohn, Jadyn Follis.

Among the above listed lead roles Joseph will also feature some amazing dancers and a stellar chorus of students, teachers, alumni and children! The show is crew’d by many fabulous Hononegah students who work tirelessly with a passion to create our story onstage. Definitely a

show you don’t want to miss.

We hope you will make Joseph! part of your springtime plans. The cast and crew are very excited to share this production with family and friends of the community. They are quite sure you won’t be disappointed.

Reserved Seating Only

Online tickets can be purchased at www.hononegah.org. The Box office will be open Wednesday, March 4 and Thursday, March 5 from 4:15 to 6 p.m. Box office will also be open one hour before each performance (cash and check only). You will want to get your tickets early to ensure a seat.