Gehrke siblings recognized as District FFA winners

Renee Gehrke was selected as the District FFA Proficiency Winner in Diversified Agriculture. Renee is a member of the Byron FFA Chapter of the Illinois Association FFA. Illinois FFA recognizes students in 50 different areas based on their work-based learning, also known as Supervised Agricultural Experiences or SAE.

FFA members who demonstrate outstanding agricultural skills and competencies through record keeping, leadership, and scholastic achievement may be considered for this award.

Renee was selected as the District 1 Winner by a committee of agriculture industry representatives and teachers knowledgeable in this work-based area. Renee is the daughter of Jason and Kathi Gehrke from Byron, Ill.

Receiving this honor now makes Renee Gehrke eligible to compete in the State FFA Awards Selection process in Urbana-Champaign on March 21, 2020. Renee was previously chosen as the Chapter and Section awardee is this area.

Renee has been involved in the following other agriculture education and FFA activities: most notably serving as Section 2 Secretary and participating in Livestock Judging, Meat Judging, Horticulture, Landscape Design, and Vet Science competition. Eric Tryggestad is the agriculture teacher and FFA Advisor at Byron High School.

Renee will receive plaques for their accomplishments. These plaques are made possible by gifts by individuals, businesses, corporations and organizations through the Illinois Foundation FFA.

Bruce Gehrke recognized as District FFA Proficiency Winner

Bruce Gehrke was selected as the the District FFA Star in Star Farmer. Bruce is a member of the Byron FFA Chapter of the Illinois Association FFA. Illinois FFA recognizes four outstanding FFA members in each of five FFA Districts in Illinois. Each is honored as the District Star Award for outstanding accomplishments in FFA and agricultural education.

The District Star Awards – including the Star Farmer, Star in Agribusiness, Star in Agricultural Placement and Star in Agriscience recognizes FFA members who demonstrate outstanding agricultural skills and competencies through record keeping, leadership, and scholastic achievement. SAEs allow students to learn by doing by either owning and operating an agricultural business, working or serving an internship at an agriculture-based business or conducting an agriculture-based scientific experiment and reporting results.

Bruce Gehrke was selected as the District 1 Winner by a committee of agriculture industry representatives and teachers knowledgeable in this work-based area. Bruce is the son of Jason and Kathi Gehrke from Byron, Ill.

Receiving this honor now makes Bruce eligible to compete in the State FFA Awards Selection process in Urbana-Champaign on March 21, 2020. Bruce was previously chosen as the Chapter and Section awardee is this area.

About the FFA

The Illinois Association FFA is dedicated to making a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education. To learn more about the FFA visit http://www.ilaged.org

“Envision”

The theme for the 2019 – 2020 State Officer Team is “Envision”. The State Officer Team consists of the twenty-five Section Presidents and five major State Officers. This year’s team selected this theme to encourage individuals, teams, chapters, business and organizations to “Envision” their potential, as well to encourage and support current and future FFA members, their activities and agricultural education.

About the Illinois Foundation FFA

Illinois Foundation FFA engages individuals, industry, education, government, and foundations in securing funds to support quality Agricultural Education/FFA programs in Illinois. To learn how you can become involved link to www.ilaged.org