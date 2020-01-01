Byron Women’s Club names Woman of Year

The Byron Women’s Club has named Kathy Johnson as its 2019 Woman of the Year. Kathy is a “quiet server,” called from the beginning, she started her career as a nurse and expanded into many areas of leadership in the medical field. She and her husband, Dave of 49 years, have two children and four grandchildren whom they delight in caring for.

After retiring from full-time nursing and supervision, Kathy has worked in the Byron School system for many years as a school nurse. She has been very active in her church and the community serving others needs.

Kathy Johnson served as president of the Byron Women’s Club from 2014 to 2016 and currently serves as the president of Illinois’ 13th District of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs. Thank you Kathy for your service to the community.

The General Federation of Women’s Clubs is an international women’s organization dedicated to community improvement by enhancing the lives of others through volunteer service. Collectively, we are Living the Volunteer Spirit.

Byron Women’s Club members meet monthly September through May for lunch and a program. In February, Laura Keyes spoke about the extraordinary adventures of Laura Ingalls Wilder, and how they did differ from the fictional books. Laura Ingalls started teaching in a one-room schoolhouse when she was only 16 years old. Laura explored in the first person what was so wonderful about learning in a one-room schoolhouse, rather than a modern building with one room for each class.

The next BWC membership meeting will be held on Tuesday, March 17 and the presenter is Shannon Harper of Goodwill Industries. Learn about the programs provided to people in need and how your donations help.

If you are interested in attending a meeting as a guest or would like information about joining the Byron Women’s Club, please call 815-988-1289.

Laura Keyes is the Director of the Dunlap Public Library in Central Illinois. She recently received the “Excellence in Performance” award from the Association of Lincoln Presenters.