Pecatonica fourth graders host Science Fair 2020

The Pecatonica Elementary School 4th Grade hosted a Science Fair Friday, March 6. Table after table displayed fascinating project boards for the community to learn about experiments such as; How Does Celery Change When Placed in Colored Waters? What brand of gum makes the biggest bubble?

There were Exploding pop activities, diaper analysis projects, dish soap observations, and experiments involving cooling and heating of a variety of materials to track the changes, find out results, and log the data. All experiments including scientific methods and in conclusion the 4th grade scientists and teachers did an outstanding job.