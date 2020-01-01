Newspaper offices closed; staff available by phone

Rock Valley Publishing’s newspapers offices will close at the end of business Friday in honor of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s stay-at-home order issued in an attempt to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

While the offices will be closed to the public, readers and advertising clients still have access to the staffs of the various newspapers through telephone and email.

For a staff directly, click here: CONTACT US

Normal office operation will resume after the governor’s order is lifted.