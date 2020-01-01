Lunch protected for Pecatonica students

By Chris Johnson

REPORTER

One of the greatest concerns facing residents of the Pecatonica School District at this time is assuring children remain cared for, even when schedules are forced off track.

At times, lunch at school has been the best way to assure a child within District 321 gets the proper nutrition he or she needs.

Administrators and instructors alike have stressed the mandatory nature of keeping kids focus off of being hungry and on their studies.

The Covid19 outbreak and concerns of its spreading due to close personal contact caused the State Board of Education to apply a demand that all Districts be shut down until things are declared safe. That meant student meals were shut down.

In response to the concern, District 321 Superintendent Bill Faller expressed his willingness to extend as much help as was needed, when needed.

“Pecatonica School District is seeking information from parents who need assistance for children’s lunches. We will be compiling information and establishing a pick-up point once we have numbers.”

Parents are encouraged to contact Food Service Director Connie White, conniewhite@pecschools.com, to let her know how many children in the family need lunch.

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker required that classes stay out of session until Tuesday, April 7. Chicago Public Schools will remain out of session two weeks longer.

Initially, students were told to stay home and stay in touch with their teachers through March 30, with classes resuming when the all clear was issued.

There was no all clear issued and it was decided that there will be no class in session outside of the digital classroom through the first week of April.

District 321 students have already been using their school-issued Google Chromebooks for at school and at home purposes. They are required to continue doing so.

All work and all efforts have to be taken away from the classroom, with homework completed and shared along wifi and fiber optic pathways.

At this point, it is understood the process has been working. Student assignments have featured a more “projects style” approach to learning, according to some reports.