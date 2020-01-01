Rockford Fire Dept. Alums of 2013

Seven years complete for the spring academy class of 2013. This class features a number of accolades. 2 members are now station stewards and 3 are members of both this Local’s Honor Guard as well as the State Honor Guard. We are proud of this class and all of their hard work and dedication to the City of Rockford!

While we are very proud of all of this class, we want to make special mention to Pete Gioppo on his almost 22 years of service to this City. Brother Gioppo started with the City’s water department on Nov. 9, 1998. Thank you all for your selfless service to this City!

An interesting fact and slight jab at our brothers and sisters in blue for you… Brother Nielsen is the son of former Rockford Illinois Police Department Chief Jeff Nielsen.