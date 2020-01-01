J&J athletes compete at VIP Classic

Amber Lee of Durand and Sarah Thompson of Davis recently attended the USA Gymnastics Trampoline and Tumbling first national competition of the shortened 2020 season. The 2020 VIP Classic was held in Evansville, Ind. on Feb. 27 through March 1. Athletes from across the country attended the first national qualifier event of the season. The competition included the events of Trampoline, Tumbling and Double Mini Trampoline.

Two athletes from J&J’s Trampoline and Tumbling Competition team in Pecatonica, Ill., attended the event. Amber Lee competed in the 13-14 year old division of Level 9 Trampoline taking 3rd, Double Mini 6th and Tumbling 2nd.

Sarah Thompson, 16, of Durand returned to her first competition since suffering an achilles rupture in the 2019 season. Thompson competed in the Junior Elite level of Tumbling and placing 3rd overall after both preliminary and finals events. Thompson is currently ranked in the top 4 athletes nationally at the Jr. Elite level.

The athletes and the J&J Team’s next competition was the CITT invitational in East Peoria on March 8.