Byron Public Library offers assistance during shutdown

Due to the shelter in place order issued by the state of Illinois, the Byron Public Library is completely closed until further notice. Due dates have been extended by our library system so there is no need to worry about late fees! Practice social distancing and stay safe, everyone! Be sure to check our Facebook page for the latest news from the library.

Parking Lot WiFi

Don’t have reliable internet at home? The Byron Library may be closed, but there is still WiFi available! Park along our south wall and look for the WiFi password in the window. Available 24/7!

Check out our eBooks!

The library may be closed, but you can still get library books without leaving home! Visit the Byron Library’s webpage to access our three eBook resources – OMNI, eRead Illinois, and Biblioboard. All you need is your smart device and your library card. Available 24/7!

Introducing Hoopla!

Big news! The Byron library has added Hoopla to our digital services! Patrons now have access to online e-books, movies, music, comics and audiobooks for FREE with your library card. Hoopla is available on your computer and on your mobile phone or tablet with the Hoopla app. Check it out in your app or play store or on hoopladigital.com today! Available 24/7!

Local History

Are you interested in local history? The library has several resources to get you started in your search. Check out the library’s local history page at http://byron.lib.il.us/services/local-history/. Available 24/7!