4-H’ers excel in Public Speaking Contest

The University of Illinois Extension, Boone County Office hosted a Public Presentations Contest on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 for 4-H’ers to give formal, Illustrated, oral interpretation or original works speeches. A record number of seventeen 4-H’ers participated in the contest and each received a Blue Rating from the team of three judges. The participants, their speeches, and awards were as follows:

State Fair Delegates:

These youth will have the opportunity to present their speeches at the Illinois 4-H competition in August.

Willard Rozanas – Original Works – “The Life of George”

Dellana Muck – Formal Speech – “Interaction Between the Producer and Consumer in Agriculture”

Lars Carlson & Justin Irwin – Original Works -“Coffee with Carl and Mike”

State Fair Alternates:

Mady Aves – Formal Speech – “My Calf Blizzard”

Evelyn Rudy – Formal Speech – “The Dancing Plague”

Raichel Schnor – Formal Speech -“Importance of Food Science”& Illustrated Speech – “If Batman Were Real, Would Crime Rates Decrease?”

Other Participants:

Savannah Mirabal & Alicia Downey – Oral Interpretation -“Why Did the Chicken Cross the Road?”

Sophia Mirabal – Illustrated Speech – “Manchester Mansion”

Morgan Richardson – Illustrated Speech -“A Cattleman’s Perspective on the Impossible Burger”

Breanne Lessard -Illustrated Speech “The Anatomy of a Eukaryotic Cell”

Julia Rudy – Formal Speech – “Softball: A Big Hit”

Ella Ellingson – Illustrated Speech -“Saxophones”

Liam Ellingson – Illustrated Speech -“3-D Printers”

Allyson Aves – Formal Speech – “Head, Heart, Hands, Health: The History of 4-H”

Prior to the contest the Boone County Extension Office and the Winnebago-Boone Farm Bureau hosted a training to help 4-H’ers learn about public speaking and to give them challenges to practice and improve their skills. The Winnebago-Boone Farm Bureau presented portfolios to those youth who attended the training and participated in the public presentations contest.

To learn more about the Boone County 4-H Program please contact the Extension Office at 815-544-3710 or visit our website at http://web.extension.illinois.edu/bdo/.