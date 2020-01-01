16 years of firefighting service

Sunday, March 29 marked the completion of 16 years of service today for yet another remarkable recruit class. This group has gone on to accomplish a number of great things throughout their 16 years of service to the City of Rockford Government. They have all represented this Local, Department, and this City with a great deal of hard work, dedication, pride, and professionalism.

Several of the members of this class have gone on to be valuable members of several specialty teams (TRT, Dive, HAZMAT, and USAR). Along with that some of them are currently instructors for our new recruits that are currently in the academy.

Congratulations to:

Lt. Erik Meyer

FF/PM John Joiner

FF/PM Erica Miller

FF/PM Tom Palmgren

FF/PM Chris McCallips

FF/PM Jose Montoya

FF/PM Erik Jordal

FF/PM Kevin Jordal

We look forward to continuing to watch as you grow and lead this Local and Department for years to come. We know you will make us all proud! The City of Rockford is lucky to have each and every one of you!

Here are a couple of fun facts about this class. Yes, Erik and Kevin are brothers. What makes that fun is that younger brother Erik has 1 seniority number on older brother Kevin. FF/PM Craig Conderman took our academy twice. Once with this class, as a member of another department, and then again the following February as a member of this Department. – City of Rockford Firefighters Local 413