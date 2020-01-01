J&J Athletes bring home 23 medals from Peoria competition. 

Athletes from J&J Trampoline and Tumbling recently attended a local CITT invitational competition bringing home 23 medals. On March 8 in East Peoria, Ill the final USA Gymnastics Trampoline and Tumbling competition of the year was held. The competition was attended by approximately 200 athletes from all across Illinois, Wisconsin, and Indiana. The J&J athletes competed in the events of Tumbling, Trampoline, and Double Mini Trampoline. The young J&J Team athletes finished their season with strong routines leading to numerous top finishes.

How does a Trampoline and Tumbling competition organized and scored? The tumbling and double-mini events consist of two routines of varied elements and levels of difficulty. The athletes are scored on their quality of performance out of a highest possible score of a 10.0. In the Trampoline event, athletes compete one routine of 10 skills and in levels 8 and above the athletes compete two ten skill routines. In Trampoline athletes are given a performance score out of 10.0 as well and are also given a score on their ability to stay in the centered area of the trampoline which is marked for the competitor. In all events and levels, athletes compete against others of the same age and level. The CITT Invitational competition was to be the final competition before the State Championships which have now been canceled. Future postponed events include the 2020 National Championships.

J&J sent 14 athletes to the CITT invitational event. Athletes competed in levels 3 through levels 9 with the following results.

Trampoline Results: Level 3 athletes: HaLeigh Rhode (1st place), Aliyay Quenzer (2nd place)mbrad. Level 4: Natalie Olsen (5th place), Aaliyah Durcholz (8th place). Level 5: Melanie Denny (4th place), Mason Dixon (1st place). Level 6: Kylie Bloomquist (3rd place), Hayden DeBord (1st place). Level 7: Payton DeBord (1st Place), Morgan Wyss (3rd place). Level 8: Jolene Weerda (1st Place). Level 9: Amber Lee (1st Place).

Double-Mini Results: Level 3: HaLeigh Rhode (2nd place), Aliyah Quenzer (6th place). Level 4: Aaliyah Durcholz (9th place). Level 5: Gianna Cimino (5th place), Melanie Denny (4th place), Mason Dixon (1st place), Natalie Olsen (2nd place). Level 6: Kylie Bloomquist (6th place), Payton DeBord (2nd place). Level 7: Jolene Weerda (1st place). Level 9: Amber Lee (1st place).

Tumbling: Level 3: Aaliyah Durcholz (1st place), Aliyah Quenzer (3rd place), HaLeigh Rhode (2nd place). Level 4: Natalie Olsen (4th place). Level 5 (6th place), Melanie Denny (4th place), Cassidy Foster (7th place), Gianna Cimino (6th place). Level 6: Kylie Bloomquist (1st place). Level 7: Hayden DeBord (5th place), Payton DeBord (1st place), Jolene Weerda (3rd place), Morgan Wyss (2nd place). Level 9: Amber Lee (1st place).