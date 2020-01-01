Neighborhood activity on the rise in Pecatonica

By Chris Johnson

Change has been forced on residents in the village of Pecatonica and that is one of the most talked about topics at this time.

People aren’t going out anymore. But, at the same time, they are getting out more together, when they go, according to one local official.

Covid19 and the fear of its spread has forced businesses to close, employees to file for unemployment and other businesses to operate under a strictly-controlled setting.

Life has moved from an external presence to back within the confines of the family home. Interactions are eliminated. However, day-to-day operations are being shared freely, mostly through digital means.

Those Pecatonica residents who are finding time to get out and about for an evening stroll, since they have nowhere else to go, are seeing more hearts in windows, children playing as siblings and chalk hopscotch boards greeting them all across neighborhoods across the village.

Now, that stroll can include and be emphasized by the presence of new lamp posts and lights that grace the walkways along Main Street.

The Pecatonica Economic Development Committee purchased the lamp posts and lights to highlight the downtown corridor, where seasoned structures helped form an “older times” feel.

It was a big investment, according to Village Trustee Paula Hachmeister but it was one that helped improve the overall feel of the downtown area. Now, people are truly getting to appreciate their value, she expressed.

“It’s wonderful to see families out walking through the neighborhoods and it’s something we need at a time like this. The street lights are definitely something nice to have for them right now.”

Prior to the order by Illinois Governor JB Pritzker to close down internal operations for businesses that have the potential to house large numbers of people, restaurants were full at night with people dining in.

Following the order, inside dining ended with those ordering only allowed to drive-up for pick-up, with inside access to customers regulated.

If residents in Pecatonica want to take a stroll to pick up their order from any of the currently operating businesses, they would be encouraged to phone first. The Pecatonica Village website has details on restaurant accessibility.