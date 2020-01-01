Business open in Byron, but call ahead

By Chris Johnson

REPORTER

Citizens across the community of Byron have found their regular daily actions impacted as a result of the fear of spread of infection of Covid19.

The respiratory assailant has claimed tens of thousands of lives across the globe already and in Ogle County as in counties all across the State, its presence has been felt.

In order to try to keep things in perspective during this time of “shut-down” as a result of Governor JB Pritzker’s Executive Order, some businesses have done their part to try to help.

Parents in Byron and neighboring communities have to design meal plans for three sessions of the day now. With school closed, there is no breakfast or lunch at any of the District locations.

That means nighttime dinners can become regular again with the treat of eating out still available, in a way.

According to Byron Mayor John Rickard, some businesses that are in the food service industry are still trying to provide for residents and visitors.

“Some restaurants are still open. Right now it’s about 50-50. They bring it out to your car.”

The Byron Chamber of Commerce does have a list of those businesses which still serve food. Calling ahead or ordering online is the method to use.

Rickard said he noticed that other businesses residents rely on were still operating with some safety measures in place.

“There are guidelines at the grocery store, but people are still out shopping. I have seen more face masks in the store, not as much traffic as people are trying to be cautious.”

It was reported a lot of sanitation work goes on during operational shifts and at the grocery store, Rickard explained, “They have sneeze guards up and overall everyone is practicing more safety procedures.”

In the bigger picture, Rickard said, people just need to be patient and try to enjoy the situation they find themselves in.

“Hang in there! Be patient with your self and others. Take a walk. Take the dog. Family groupings are good groupings.”

At this point, the Governor’s order of “Stay at Home” is in effect until the end of April.

Large gatherings of people over ten are not allowed. Residents are not supposed to take family trips to the neighbors, store or to one of the local restaurants if they choose to eat out and support the local restaurant.

Schools have already notified students and parents that all education will take place online with no access to the buildings allowed through April 30, which is subject to change.