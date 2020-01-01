Amboy company pays it forward to local organizations during COVID-19

Dinges Fire Company, a locally owned business in Amboy that sells fire, EMS and rescue equipment all across the Midwest, is “paying it forward” to local organizations and businesses during COVID-19 while also striving to source and deliver much needed PPE to healthcare systems across the Midwest.

This past Friday, Dinges Fire partnered with Raynor Garage Doors, Johnson Tractor and the Amboy, Sublette, Compton and West Brooklyn Fire Departments and loaded up 60+ hospital beds for KSB Hospital in Dixon Medical Surgical Floor. The hospital is gearing up for an influx of patients in the coming weeks due to COVID-19.

Last week, Dinges Fire announced it is teaming up with Kennay Farms Distilling in Rochelle and delivering hand bulk sanitizers to fire departments, hospitals, nursing homes, post offices, city government or businesses in general who are in need.

The Rochelle distillery announced two weeks ago it was temporarily changing its operations from making vodka and gin to mass producing a much-needed item, hand sanitizer. The sanitizer is available in 5 gallon pails or 260 gallon totes.

Dinges Fire is delivering sanitizer to organizations and businesses all throughout the Midwest including Illinois, Wisconsin, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan and other states. To order, email Dinges Fire at info@dingesfire.com.

Additionally, Dinges Fire is doing all it can do to support local Dixon City Fire Department firefighter/paramedic Eric Bergemann who was recently diagnosed with Stage 3 cancer, amidst everything else that is currently happening in this world. Dinges Fire has coordinated a raffle to help Eric and his young family with funds as he fights his battle.

Raffle tickets are a $20 donation and individuals have the opportunity to win one of 20 items including fire and EMS equipment to a one-week stay in Jamaica that includes a maid, cook and caretaker. As of today, Dinges Fire has raised more than $5,000. The drawing will take place on April 24.

Lastly, Dinges Fire is making it a goal to keep 100% of its staff working, without any layoffs. The company is abiding by the Stay Home ordinance and is all working from home. Due to COVID-19 and having 40+ team members as active firefighters and EMS professionals, the company is working hard to ensure that all local healthcare professionals have proper PPE. Staff are sourcing and delivering much needed medical supplies and respiratory equipment all over the Midwest to ensure healthcare workers and patients are safe during this time.

“As a retired Rockford firefighter and current assistant fire chief of Sublette Fire Department, I know firsthand how tough it is right now for all healthcare professionals,” said Dinges Fire Company CEO Nick Dinges.

“Our team members have all worked or been touched by the healthcare/fire/EMS industry one way or another. This industry is our passion and right now we’re making it a goal to support as many local organizations and businesses as we can while also getting much needed equipment in the hands of our frontline heroes. We will get through these scary and stressful times, but we all must come together to help.”

To learn more about Dinges Fire Company, visit www.dingesfire.com. To giveback and donate to the causes the company is supporting, email info@dingesfire.com.

