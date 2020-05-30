Enjoy a Virtual Wine 5k Run/Walk, support cancer warriors

Bring joy and have fun with our Virtual Wine 5k Run/Walk. Register for the Run/Walk and we’ll send you COOL Wine Run swag. Run or walk 5k (3.1 mile) anywhere at anytime, from April 11 to May 30, 2020. Then, relaxing in your full swag regalia, sipping a nice glass of wine, submit your results online, and take some pics to post on our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/NikolasRitschelFoundation/.

To Register

Go to www.NiksWish.org, select the ‘EVENTS’ tab, then the ‘ANNUAL EVENTS’ option to see the Virtual Wine 5k Run/Walk display. Scroll down and select “To sign-up, click here.” When the Race Info page appears, select one of the ‘Sign Up’ buttons and complete the displayed registration form. Price $25.00 + $2.99 signup fee.

(Registration ends at 11:59 p.m. CDT on Sunday, May 3)

Once registered, you will receive a confirmation email. It will include instructions for submitting your run/walk results. Run/walk results will be posted online.

Cool Wine Run Swag:

-T-Shirt

-Wine Glass

-Race Bib

-Finisher Medal

A unique event to mark your participation in the national, flatten-the-curve stay-cation. Come together as a virtual community, at a safe social distance, to enjoy fun, fitness, wine, and charity. Proceeds benefit Nik’s Wish, whose mission is to BRING JOY to young adults (18-24), and their loved ones, fighting cancer.

In March, 2012, Nik Ritschel, battling Synovial Sarcoma, inspired the creation of The Nikolas Ritschel Foundation (a.k.a. Nik’s Wish). Nik’s dying wish was to help other young adult cancer warriors who missed out on receiving a Wish. They missed out because they were diagnosed after turning 18, which made them ineligible for Make-A-Wish type programs.

Since 2012, Nik’s Wish has granted over 180 wishes in 32 states. The majority of these wishes have been in Northern Illinois and the Chicagoland area. Once a wish is granted, a volunteer Wish Maker works directly with the Wisher and their loved ones to make all the arrangements. This relieves the Wish Family from worrying over all the details, and allows them to focus on their precious, memorable time together enjoying the wish. To learn more about this Rockford-based, 501(c)(3) charity, and to see how you can help young adult cancer warriors, please visit our new website at www.NiksWish.org or our Facebook page www.facebook.com/NikolasRitschelFoundation/.