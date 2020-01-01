Machesney Park native reenlists aboard USS James E. Williams

By Megan Brown

Petty Officer Second Class Kyle Mcgee, a native of Machesney Park, recently celebrated his reenlistment in the U.S. Navy with a ceremony aboard the guided missile destroyer, USS James E. Williams. The ship is currently on deployment in the Persian Gulf.

Mcgee joined the Navy four years ago to see the world and is now serving as a sonar technician (surface) responsible for assessing, classifying, and tracking submarines.

“I like the friends and family I have made aboard the ship,” said Mcgee.

James E. Williams is the namesake of Chief Petty Officer James Elliott Williams, one of the Navy’s most highly decorated enlisted sailors. Through his 20 years of service, Williams earned 18 awards including the Medal of Honor and Purple Heart (with two gold stars). The ship is currently deployed to the Atlantic Ocean and is capable of conducting Anti-Air Warfare, Anti-Submarine Warfare, and Anti-Surface Warfare.

Mcgee is a 2006 Harlem High School graduate. According to Mcgee, the values required to succeed in the Navy are similar to those found in Machesney.

“I learned networking is key and family is the most important thing,” said Mcgee. “Family doesn’t have to be blood.”

Though there are many ways for sailors to earn distinction in their command, community and career, Mcgee is most proud of advancing in rank to petty officer second class and earning his surface warfare specialist insignia on the last day of deployment.

As a member of the U.S. Navy, Cross, as well as other sailors, know they are a part of a service tradition providing unforgettable experiences through leadership development, world affairs and humanitarian assistance. Their efforts will have a lasting effect around the globe and for generations of sailors who will follow.

“Serving in the Navy means service to ones country, honor to yourself, and sacrifice for the greater good,” said Mcgee.