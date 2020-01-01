Kids, parents, teachers find a fun way to keep in touch

By Jean Seegers

Reporter

Sheltering in place has not been an easy situation for many families these days. Parents and children are learning that it’s a little bit like a forced summer vacation, but not as fun. The kids are getting restless. Students and teachers won’t be going back to school until September.

Parents are coping with stress and worry about jobs and the future.

Teachers are among those who are home-bound and unable to connect with their students except through the internet.

Everyone is looking forward to the return of routine and normalcy

Roscoe parent Ashley Weidman was looking for a way to lighten the load. She came up with a positive and creative way to bring a little fun and excitement to kids in the area. On Friday, April 17, a parade of nearly 50 cars lined up at Roscoe Middle School and wended their way down Main St, to Chicory Ridge, over to Kensington Estates in Rockton and to Windgate subdivision in South Beloit.

Children and parents lined the streets holding up stuffed animals, waving signs and messages for their teachers. Families riding in the caravan called out to friends and held up messages of encouragement.

Teachers waved to their students along the way and held up signs saying “We miss you.”

“We wanted to find a way to bring some light and hope to our kids during this tough time,” Weidman said.