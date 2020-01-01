4-H clubs adapt during pandemic with ‘Hands to Larger Service’

4-H in Northwest Illinois is in full swing this Spring. 4-H Alumni, 4-H families and members, volunteers, and University of Illinois Extension staff have been putting the 4-H pledge into action and embracing the opportunity to give back to our communities over the past few weeks.

4-H clubs continue to meet in Jo Daviess, Stephenson and Winnebago Counties using technology. On Monday, April 6, Stephenson County 4-H hosted a virtual county-wide 4-H meeting via Zoom.

We had 45 families log-in, many with multiple family members on one device. Stephenson County 4-H Ambassadors Magen and Rachel Busker led a tour of their family dairy farm.

“It was wonderful to connect with so many of our families and touch base with everyone,” quoted Becky Gocken, Stephenson County 4-H Program Coordinator. We concluded the meeting by sharing a YouTube montage of our Extension staff and 4-H families smiling and waving hello.

Winnebago County held an “ALL CLUB” 4-H Zoom Meeting on April 13, which was very successful. Many members, leaders, and parents tuned in to learn about what clubs are doing around the county.

According to Stacy Cwiklo, Winnebago County 4-H Program Coordinator, “As a unit, Extension Staff are promoting many webinar opportunities where 4-H families can stay connected and learn something new. We are using our social media accounts as well as our website to stay connected with our 4-H youth and families.

“Many of the individual 4-H clubs in Winnebago County are also hosting their own Zoom meetings to stay connected and work on projects together.”

4-H Clubs in Jo Daviess County have met digitally as well and continue to offer educational activities. The Scales Mound 4-H Club took a virtual tour of Aunt Beez Greenhouse during their April meeting.

Bridget Zurcher, the owner of Aunt Beez, gave the tour and then led members through a demonstration on horticulture. On April 6, Jo Daviess County 4-H Federation members met and held their monthly meeting.

Members participated in some virtual team building activities, gave committee reports, and brainstormed about possible summer activities.

“What I love the most about working with youth is their creativity, adaptability, and flexibility to new things. Each of our members has exhibited a willingness to embrace change, step up their leadership, and be a role model for our younger members. And to be honest, a role model to those of us that are not tech-savvy,” said Angela Miller, Jo Daviess County 4-H Program Coordinator.

4-H clubs and members have also shared what community service projects they have been doing around our communities. Many of our members are making cards for hospitals and local nursing homes.

“As I participated in the county-wide 4-H meetings, I was impressed with the eagerness of our members to participate and share. Hearing about the club’s efforts to continue their community service activities, in support of area care centers and first responders, was a sign that 4-H continues to be active in communities despite our recent challenges,” stated Margaret Larson, Extension County Director serving Jo Daviess, Stephenson, and Winnebago Counties.

A great example of “hands to larger service” was the partnership exhibited between Winnebago County 4-H and Toni’s of Winnebago. They came together to organize a community service project that allowed 4-H families to cut, piece, and sew face masks.

To date, 2,100 masks have been made and distributed along with 75 headbands. Toni’s of Winnebago is still passing out kits to those who want to sew masks.

For more information on IL 4-H, contact your local Extension Office or visit us online at go.illinois.edu/jsw.