Cherry Valley plants Arbor Day tree

By Anne Eickstadt

Editor

It was a very quiet event this year. It consisted of three members of the Cherry Valley Public Works Dept. and two reporters. Nevertheless, Cherry Valley was celebrating Arbor Day by planting a new tree near the Village Hall.

Chris Roskapp is the arborist (tree expert) on the Cherry Valley Public Works staff. He said, “ People love the variety of trees we have here in Cherry Valley. We try to replace trees that we take down with the same type of tree. The new trees are smaller, but are the same type. Although, we have just finished replacing all the damaged ash trees that were destroyed by the emerald ash borer infestation. With a variety of new trees.

“This year’s Arbor Day tree is an Autumn Blaze Maple tree. Our Arbor Day trees always are planted in pre-designated spots, new sites or places where we are about to take down a tree.

“Trees provide oxygen and filter out carbon dioxide.”

Since the beginning, trees have furnished us with two of life’s essentials, food and oxygen. As we evolved, they provided additional necessities such as shelter, medicine, and tools. Today, their value continues to increase and more benefits of trees are being discovered as their role expands to satisfy the needs created by our modern lifestyles.

Trees are an important part of every community. Our streets, parks, playgrounds and backyards are lined with trees that create a peaceful, aesthetically pleasing environment. Trees increase our quality of life by bringing natural elements and wildlife habitats into urban settings. We gather under the cool shade they provide during outdoor activities with family and friends. Many neighborhoods are also the home of very old trees that serve as historic landmarks and a great source of town pride.

Using trees in cities to deflect the sunlight reduces the heat island effect caused by pavement and commercial buildings.

Trees contribute to their environment by providing oxygen, improving air quality, climate amelioration, conserving water, preserving soil, and supporting wildlife. During the process of photosynthesis, trees take in carbon dioxide and produce the oxygen we breathe. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, “One acre of forest absorbs six tons of carbon dioxide and puts out four tons of oxygen. This is enough to meet the annual needs of 18 people.” Trees, shrubs and turf also filter air by removing dust and absorbing other pollutants like carbon monoxide, sulfur dioxide and nitrogen dioxide. After trees intercept unhealthy particles, rain washes them to the ground.

Trees control climate by moderating the effects of the sun, rain and wind. Leaves absorb and filter the sun’s radiant energy, keeping things cool in summer. Trees also preserve warmth by providing a screen from harsh wind. In addition to influencing wind speed and direction, they shield us from the downfall of rain, sleet and hail. Trees also lower the air temperature and reduce the heat intensity of the greenhouse effect by maintaining low levels of carbon dioxide.

Learn more at Savatree.com.