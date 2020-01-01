Pecatonica artists featured at Young Artist show at Rockford Art Museum
Congratulations to Pecatonica High School Art students featured in the 79TH Annual Young Artist Show High School Division.
Hailey Baker, Senior, “Mind of Slumber,” pen on board.
Nathaniel Campbell, Senior, “Encumbrance,” acrylic on printed canvas
Shannon Shrader, Sophomore, “Character Musings,” shibori and embroidery
Adriana Smith, Freshman, “To My Demons: Thank You,” pen and acrylic @ Rockford Art Museum
These students are taught by Jennifer Krantz.