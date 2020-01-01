PEC EDC paid back for supporting village

By Chris Johnson

REPORTER

The Pecatonica Economic Development Committee found itself the recipient of some good news and a needed financial boost this past week.

On Tuesday, April 14, a check in the amount of $10,000 was handed to Pecatonica Village Treasurer Bernie Mrugala by Pecatonica Sesquicentennial Chair Woman Jennifer Johnson.

It had been determined that the funds raised by the Sesquicentennial Committee during their nearly 18-month “planning and realization party” for the Village of Pecatonica’s 150th birthday, would be given back to the community.

Almost two and a half years earlier, a request made by the Pecatonica Sesquicentennial Committee resulted in the EDC “kicking-in” $10,000 to help the group of citizens put together a year long party.

It was a good fit. The EDC is staked by gambler investments. A good time is often the goal of each dollar played by citizens visiting one of the many video gaming outlets in Pecatonica.

With a milestone birthday coming up, it was determined a group of people would work together and throw a year long party with the video gaming supported dollars.

Johnson explained the committee was “closing out the books” and getting the initial investment back to the EDC was a high priority for the Sesquicentennial team.

“Our committee wanted to make sure we used the money we raised for as many groups as we could. We gave $10,000 back to the EDC because that’s what they gave us to help us start hosting events for the community each month last year.”

The Chair Woman explained that the largest percentage of what was raised made its way back to the Economic Development Committee.

However, Johnson said, the Committee also decided it wanted to try to make a difference in another, even more personal way, with the remaining funds.

“We also gave a check of almost $4,000 to the Pecatonica Food Pantry. We know times are tough, especially now, and the money we raised could be put to a really good use.”

In the late summer and early fall of 2017, the Sesquicentennial Committee was already working on projects in anticipation of a full year of celebration.

Those activities included community painting and a haunted hay ride at the Winnebago County Fairgrounds, which ran in 2018 and 2019.

In January 2019, the Sesquicentennial Committee held its Pageant with the Royal Court being announced.

Queen, jr. Queen and jr. members participated in welcoming citizens to some of the many events held during the year.

Activities included a Murder Mystery Dinner in February followed by a Scavenger Hunt and huge downtown celebration, culminating with fireworks Sunday, May 26 over the Winnebago County Fairgrounds.

The EDC has expressed its interest in continuing many of the events the Sesquicentennial Committee brought to citizens last year.

EDC Chairwoman Marilyn Wilke explained that a big goal of the EDC is to be involved in those types of things including street dances, mini-tractor pulls and fireworks.