Rockford Police Department’s “Badges and Books”

Every Wednesday morning at 10 a.m., starting May 6, Assistant Deputy Chief Mike Dalke, Community Engagement Commander, will be reading a book LIVE on the Rockford Police Department’s Facebook Page. Working with Principal Loree

Leathers of Haskell Elementary and Principal Aimee Kasper of Constance Lane

Elementary, Officer Dalke has already been reading on Zoom to some of their students.

He’s even been able to sprinkle in some American Sign Language. After seeing how much the kids love it, we talked about opening it up to anyone who wants to watch on our Facebook page and “Badges and Books” was created. We hope that with schools continuing with remote learning, it’s a fun way for teachers to bring reading into the homes of their students.

“I’m so excited about being involved in this opportunity. It’s a special experience to see kids’ faces light up when a police officer reads to them,” said Assistant Deputy Chief Dalke. For some kids, it might be the first time they are seeing a police officer in a positive light. My goal is to break down stereotypes and show kids that police officers are their friends and can be trusted to keep them and their family safe.”

When: Wednesdays at 10 a.m.

Where: Facebook Live @RockfordIllinoisPoliceDepartment, www.facebook.com/RockfordIllinoisPoliceDepartment