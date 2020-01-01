FFA says goodbye

submitted photo The Gazette

With heavy hearts members of Pecatonica High School FFA members announce that our amazing ag teacher and FFA advisor will be leaving us this next year. We cannot thank Mr. Schultz enough for everything that he has done for this program over the many years he has been at Pecatonica High School. He truly has made an impact on every single kid that walked through those classroom doors. We can’t imagine FFA trips and activities without you. Thank you for all the talks about life, all the Culver’s, for having so much patience with us, for always putting your students before yourself, and of course for teaching us about agriculture. You have absolutely no idea how much you will be missed here at Pecatonica! We wish Mr. Schultz and his family the best of luck in the future. We will always remember you Mr. Schultz (dad).