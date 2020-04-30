Village extends time to work out new IGA for police protection

By Bob Balgemann

Reporter

Village officials are getting closer to resolving the issue of who will provide law enforcement services for residents and businesses.

Winnebago County has been doing that since the village incorporation in 1981. But some unhappiness with that service a couple of years ago prompted the village to issue a termination notice that was effective April 30, 2020.

Mayor Steve Johnson initially appointed a seven-member ad hoc committee to explore options to remaining with the county sheriff’s department. The committee’s conclusion was it would be better to continue with the county, rather than starting its own police department or contracting with neighboring Loves Park for service.

So the village and county went to work on a successor intergovernmental cooperation agreement (IGA) to maintain that relationship. But they couldn’t get it done on or before the April 30 deadline. That forced both sides to approve resolutions, extending the IGA to May 31. Machesney Park approved its version of the resolution at the May 4 board meeting.

Action on the updated IGA was approved as one of four agenda items on the consent agenda and therefore approved without discussion.

The village already has in its 2020-21 budget a new one-year contract with the county to provide police protection. It totals $4.198 million, up from the $3.597 million spent during the 2019-20 fiscal year.

Savage departure

Also May 4 the board held a special meeting, then went into executive session to discuss personnel. After some 48 minutes behind closed doors, Mayor Johnson reconvened the meeting and entertained a motion on expectations for outgoing Administrator Tim Savage. That was made by Trustee Jake Schmidt and read:

“All day-to-day management of village operations will be turned over to (Community Development Director) James Richter II effective immediately. Tim Savage will work with James on those issues, tasks or duties that require specific input, signature or approval. Tim will work with (the law firm of) BSLBV to finalize the police contract.

“Tim will be available to James, staff and the trustees for consultation and (to) provide input as needed. Tim’s office hours will be limited to work on the police contract and/or other special duties or transition issues as needed. Tim will be available to attend board meetings and to provide input.”

The motion was approved, 7-0.

Savage retired the end of April, effective July 31, after 28 years in municipal government. He became the village’s first professional administrator in 2011, a short time after the change to that form of government.

So far there has been no public discussion of the search process, its scope or when it will begin.

IDOT funding

In addition, the village got an unexpected boost from the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) to the tune of $258,112.76

Budget and Human Services Manager Michelle Johannsen announced IDOT had established the Rebuild Illinois Capital Program, through which funding help would be distributed twice a year to municipalities around the state.

Village Engineer Chris Dopkins said via email that the money will be disbursed to municipalities over a three-year period, in two payments each year. It has to be spent by the end of the 2024-25 fiscal year.

Funds must be spent on transportation-related improvements.

“The state literally just sent notice of the funds late last week,” he explained. “We need a little time to understand the use and limitations of the funds before we can determine the project(s).”

Liquor fees

In other business May 4, Trustee Joe Seipts asked staff to consider reducing annual liquor license fees by 50 percent, to help businesses experiencing financial difficulties due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I know it would be a burden on the village, with lost revenue, but I believe that in the long run it would help these businesses reopen, until things get better,” he said.

He asked that such a proposal be presented at the upcoming board meeting Monday night.

Machesney Park has six classes of liquor licenses ranging in cost from $700 to $2,500. Three of the licenses are $1,500 a year; one costs $1,000 annually. There also are two $300 licenses, one for bring your own bottle of wine in a sit-down restaurant, the other on-premises consumption at a outdoor patio. To get an RB license the applicant must already have a Class R license, which is for on-premises consumption only at restaurants. The patio license is for on-premises consumption to existing license holders.

In addition, the village has two liquor permits, each with a daily fee of $100.

The village’s 2020-21 budget has $75,000 in expected revenue from the issuance of liquor licenses. That’s up slightly from the $70,000 budgeted in 2019-20.