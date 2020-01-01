Reber awarded Presidential Volunteer Service Award

The Byron Museum of History presented the Gold Presidential Volunteer Service Award to Adam Reber of Byron. Reber accumulated more than 350 hours of volunteer service at Midway Village Museum in Rockford and Byron Museum of History.

“Adam’s passion for history is contagious and his work was invaluable,” said Laura Furman, Curator at Midway Village Museum. His work involved cataloguing and organizing artifacts and documents, taking inventory of artifacts on display, and historical research in the Rock River Valley.

Reber, a 2013 graduate of Byron High School, earned his history degree from Quincy University in 2019. This fall, he will be attending the University of Glasgow in Scotland to pursue a Master’s degree in Conflict Archaeology and plans to pursue a PhD in archaeology.

This summer, he will work on an archeological dig site of the ruins of Belchite, Spain, a ghost town from the Spanish Civil War that has been preserved as a memorial.

The Byron Museum of History is an official landmark site with the National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom program through the National Parks Service and is honored to be a certifying organization with the Corporation for National and Community Service.

It offers the Presidential Volunteer Service Award, which was founded in 2003 by President George W.Bush to recognize the important role of volunteers in the United States.

The museum is currently closed to the public, but can be visited online at

www.byronmuseum.org.