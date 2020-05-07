Middle school car parade

photo courtesy of mel kerr The Gazette

The Pecatonica Community Middle School (PCMS) Car Parade was led by our favorite Director of Transportation Sue Siemens and our rockin’ Principal Tim King, on Thursday, May 7, 2020! The parade included approximately 29 PCMS faculty and staff members as they made their way from the Pecatonica High School through The Village of Pecatonica and then on to Westlake Village to show support and love to our students while we continue to Shelter-in-Place and social distance. It was great to see their smiling faces, pets and decorated vehicles.