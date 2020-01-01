Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) donates 7,000 masks to Boone County

As part of their COVID-19 relief efforts, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) donated 2,000 surgical facemasks to the City of Belvidere, with an additional 5,000 to the Boone County Health Department (BCHD). FCA, which operates the Belvidere Assembly and Stamping Plants, has long been a partner and philanthropic role model to the area.

“We are thankful for FCA’s continued support of Boone County,” said BCHD Public Administrator, Amanda Mehl. “The Boone County Health Department will work with the County, the City of Belvidere, local officials, and businesses to identify the areas in greatest need of this generous gift.”

These much-needed facemasks will help to aid in the protective measures that have been put in place within Boone County and the State of Illinois.

Commenting on the company’s initiative to donate face masks to health care workers and first responders, FCA CEO Mike Manley said: “Protecting our first responders and health care workers has never been more important.”

The donation is part of FCA’s commitment to donate more than one million facemasks per month to first responders and health care workers. Also, the company is in the process of converting manufacturing plants in Michigan and Brazil to produce face masks to support its internal needs, as well as for donation. FCA has already converted a plant in China to produce facemasks.

“FCA is extremely supportive of Belvidere and the surrounding areas. They value this community, which is evident by this substantial gift,” commented City of Belvidere Mayor Mike Chamberlain. “As Ms. Mehl indicated, we will make sure that these face masks are distributed thoughtfully and effectively throughout

Belvidere and Boone County.”

FCA has distributed more than 2.2 million facemasks throughout North America, to meet the needs of communities as they deal with the impacts caused by COVID-19.

In addition to the donation of 7,000 masks to Belvidere and Boone County, FCA recently announced a commitment to provide more than one million meals to ensure children who depend on school meals continue to have access to nutritious food. Locally, FCA has donated to B-1 Food Pantry, The Salvation Army Belvidere Corps Community Center, United Way of Boone County, and YMCA of Rock River Valley.

