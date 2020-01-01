Coffee lovers rejoice! A new coffee shop opens in Rockton

By Jean Seegers

Reporter

Every town should have a place to enjoy a great cup of coffee and maybe a decadent pastry. There have been a few coffee shops in Roscoe and Rockton that have fit the bill, but none are currently open.

Diana Weiser stepped in to fill the void. The Rockton resident recently opened Dee Dee’s Main Street Coffee and Décor, at 101 W. Main St. in the heart of Rockton.

Weiser, who is a designer, said she has always wanted to open her own business. “My husband Wayne and I visited Galena a few months ago. The shops there sparked an interest in opening a shop in Rockton.”

The couple saw the “for sale” sign on the Main Street building and decided to purchase the charming stone building. After completing some repairs and applying a little elbow grease, the Winnebago Health Dept. gave them the green light to open their doors.

On May 8, customers, practicing social distancing, began stopping by to check out coffee and sweet and salty snacks. Diane said the store carries locally procured Snow Drift coffee and they have their own blend.

Coffee is half of the story at Dee Dee’s. The other half includes lots of homemade gifts for purchase such as wine racks, soaps, bird houses and much more.

An Oxygen lounge in the back of the shop will be coming soon, featuring Lavender and Eucalyptus scents. Diana also offers décor and decorating services.

Because of the on-going health situation, only counter service in the shop and outside curbside service are currently available.