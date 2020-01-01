SVHS senior Kayla White recognized as State FFA Proficiency Winner

Kayla White was selected as the State FFA Proficiency Winner in Agricultural Services. Kayla is a member of the Stillman Valley FFA Chapter of the Illinois Association FFA.

Illinois FFA recognizes students in 50 different areas, based on their work-based learning, also known as Supervised Agricultural Experiences or SAE.

FFA members who demonstrate outstanding agricultural skills and competencies through record keeping, leadership, and scholastic achievement may be considered for this award.

SAEs allow students to learn by doing by either owning and operating an agricultural business, working or serving an internship at an agriculture-based business or conducting an agriculture-based scientific experiment and reporting results.

Kayla was selected as the State Winner by a committee of agriculture teachers knowledgeable in this work-based area, who reviewed their records online and then conducted virtual interviews from their homes and offices throughout the state.

Kayla is the daughter of Ryan White and Micki White both of Davis Junction.

Receiving this honor now makes Kayla eligible to compete in the National FFA Awards Selection process in July 2020. Kayla was previously chosen as the Chapter, Section and District awardee is this area.

Kayla has been involved in the following other agriculture education and FFA activities: member of the officer team, State Degree recipient, competitive in land use, agronomy and meats CDEs and raises market hogs for custom butchering. Jay Williams and Lauren Worley are the agriculture teachers and FFA Advisors at Stillman Valley High School. Lauren Worley says, “I am very proud of Kayla. She has worked so hard to achieve this and I’m happy she wants to continue to pursue a career in agriculture because of this project. She has had a great mentor and I can see her doing great things.”

Kayla will receive plaques for her accomplishments and be celebrated for this great achievement. These plaques are made possible by gifts by individuals, businesses, corporations and organizations through the Illinois Foundation FFA.

About the FFA

The Illinois Association FFA is dedicated to making a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education. To learn more about the FFA visit http://www.ilaged.org