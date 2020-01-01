Plenty of food available at Helping Hands pantry

By Bob Balgemann

Reporter

The Helping Hands Food Pantry at 7620 Elm Ave., behind North Park Church of Christ, has been helping hungry families and individuals primarily here and in Loves Park since 2003. And now, with the impact on local lives brought by the coronavirus pandemic, officials at the pantry want residents to know they’re still supplying that need.

The number of those being served has declined some, leading to a reminder being put out that the pantry is still open and being operated in a safe and sanitary way.

Village Trustee Joe Seipts made a point of that during the May 18 village board meeting, emphasizing that the local need is continuing to be addressed at the pantry. “It’s a drive-up; there is no touching,” he said. Volunteers wearing masks put boxes of pre-packaged food into the trunk or back seat of the vehicle.

Distribution hours are the first and third Saturdays of the month from 10 a.m. to noon; second Thursday from 1-3 p.m.; and fourth Thursday from 6-8 p.m.

There are no income requirements. Participants are asked bring some form of identification, a driver’s license or state ID, for proof that they live in Winnebago County. The pantry serves Winnebago County, with the exception of the city of Rockford, and primarily the Machesney Park and Loves Park areas.

Operations Director Jerry Gibson said the pantry prides itself in having a lot of sources of protein. Typically, it has milk, eggs, and meat most every time it’s open.

The pantry staff is all volunteer, with money raised through fund-raisers and donations going 100 percent to the purchase of food and for a few operating expenses. The church provides the facility and pays the pantry’s electric bill. Other than that the pantry is a separate 5013C operation.

The pantry evolved from a few canned goods kept on shelving in the furnace room of the church.