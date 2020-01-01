Stillman Valley to conduct Spring Clean-up 2020

The Village of Stillman Valley will be providing a bulky waste clean-up program for all homes in the Village starting on Saturday, June 6. The following is an outline of the clean-up program.

Drop off schedule

Saturday, June 6, Beginning at 7 a.m. – Noon

Monday, June 8, – Friday, June 12 – Beginning at 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Saturday, June 13 Beginning at 7 a.m. – Noon

The following is a listing of program guidelines for acceptable and un-acceptable items.

Acceptable – bulky

* Couches

* Sectional – (limit (1) full sectional)

* Sleeper sofas

* Rocker/recliners

* Coffee/end tables

* Kitchen tables

* Bed frames

* Mattress/box springs

* Baby beds (cribs)

* Bicycles

* Push mowers (fuel & oil drained)

* Dressers, shelving, cabinets etc.

Unacceptable – bulky

* Major appliances

* Air conditioners

* De-humidifiers

* Water heater/softener

* Windows

* Plate glass

* Riding Lawn mowers

* Tires

* Demolition/remodeling debris

* Cement, rock, brick

* Swing sets

* Carpeting

* Car parts

Moring disposal can make special arrangements for disposal of these items. Please do not leave unacceptable items at the village garage.

Acceptable misc. Items

Boxes or barrels of small miscellaneous items such as: Bikes, tricycles, outdoor toys, grills (with tanks removed), shovels, rakes, lawn chairs, baby swings, playpens, walkers, car seats, fans, dishes, clothing, pillows, picture frames, andarea rugs.

Unacceptable misc. Items

* Auto batteries

* Liquid waste of any kind

* Household hazardous waste

* Medical waste

* Solid steel posts

* All heavy gauge steel

* Yard Waste

* Electronic Items