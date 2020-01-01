Pecatonica downtown beautified with village effort

“It takes a village” is a good way to view a quiet project unfolding in Pecatonica recently. Driving slowly through Main St. feels like Garden City USA. Here is what happened.

Lori McNamer, proprietor of Forget Me Not Floral, was asked in 2018 to decorate the stone planters on Main Street. Once again in 2019 Lori spruced up downtown. Early 2020 brought together a strange combination of events.

Lori’s investigation led to a source of funding, flowers, and containers. All of the village businesses agreed to purchase plants and containers for their displays. Where did all of the plants come from?

Something positive from Pandemic: Due to COVOID restrictions in spring, the Pec FFA and high school Horticulture class were not able to sell their bounty. Brendan Schultz, Ag teacher and FFA advisor, was very happy to be able to sell the greenhouse full of plants.

Then with the expertise of April Munson of Pec Hardware, Lori located and designed collectible objects to suit the motif of the businesses. Scouting around brought Lori and April to a barn on the Jack Carroll farm. Participants of this and future beautification Main Street projects are welcome to use any of the items.