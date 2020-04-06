Local Angel Treasures stores reopening

Serenity Hospice is a nonprofit organization serving nine counties in Northern Illinois and one of their largest fundraisers are their two thrift stores, Angel Treasures in Mt. Morris and Angel Treasures II in Winnebago.

To adhere to all government and CDC restrictions, the two stores have been closed since late March. But Angel Treasures management is happy to announce that they are working diligently to get the stores ready for a safe re-opening on June 8.

With Governor Pritzker’s plan to move to phase 3, both Angel Treasures locations will be able to begin re-opening. Phase 3 does come with certain restrictions, and as an organization safety remains our top priority.

When you come into Angel Treasures to shop, we will ask you to wear a facemask. Facemasks protect the people around you and our goal is to provide a safe environment for you and our staff. For those in need, masks will be available for purchase at each Angel Treasures location for a $1.

Along with masks, Angel Treasures will continue to enforce social distancing (6 feet apart) and limit the amount of people allowed in the store at one time. Angel Treasures staff has increased their cleaning frequency and will be following CDC guidelines.

Other changes you may notice include hand sanitizing stations, Plexiglas at the checkout counters and floor markings to assist with social distancing.

Both resale shops will be resuming their normal hours of operation on June 8, which are 9am-5pm Monday-Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. While we are extremely appreciative of all donations we receive from our community, due to limited volunteer assistance at this time, we will have to initially reduce our donation hours to avoid overwhelming our staff.

While we adjust to reopening the stores, donations will be limited to Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.. Angel Treasures stores are located at 201 IL-64, Mt. Morris and 126 S Benton St., Winnebago. All proceeds from both stores support the mission of Serenity Hospice and Home. We look forward to welcoming you all back to Angel Treasures.