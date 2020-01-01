Byron Public Library offering services while closed

Due to the shelter in place order issued by the state of Illinois, the Byron Public Library is closed to patrons until further notice. Due dates have been extended by our library system so there is no need to worry about late fees! If you need to contact the library you can send us a message through email, Facebook, or our website, or you can leave us a message at 815-234-5107. Practice social distancing and stay safe, everyone!

Curbside Delivery

The library may be closed to patrons, but we are offering curbside delivery for library items and remote printing. Place your holds online at Byron.lib.il.us or call us at 815-234-5107. Not sure what you want? Call us for help! We will call or email you with a confirmation when your holds are ready to be picked up.

Call us when you arrive at the library, and we will bring your items out to you. A receipt with your due dates will be included with your items. If you need something printed for you, just email your documents and any instructions to the library library@byron.lib.il.us.

Card Making Class

Thursday, June 18

Melanie walks you through how to make patriotic cards just in time for the Fourth of July! Please consider making a few for the individuals at Generations of Byron. Bag the cards and place them in the audiovisual book drop at the library. Kits for making the cards will be dropped off on the day of the class. To register please email mschultz@byron.lib.il.us or call 815-234-5107 and ask for Melanie.

Hoopla Book Club

Looking to join a Book Club? We’ve got you covered. Join our virtual Hoopla Book Club on Wed, July 1 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Zoom. Our July read will be “The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek” by Kim Michele Richardson. The story is about a woman who joins the Pack Horse Library Project in the 1930’s.

Set-in the Appalachian Mountains, this blue-skinned, young woman bravely forges danger and loneliness as she delivers books to offer a respite from life to the poverty-stricken Appalachia people. This book is available through Hoopla. Join in the discussion either virtually or over the phone on July 1. Zoom Meeting ID 885 8182 2730; Password 017822 or call in to 312-626-6799. If you have any questions, please email bethm@byron.lib.il.us or call 815-234-5107 and ask for Beth.

String Art DIY

Tuesday, June 20 @ 7 p.m. on YouTube.

Bring a little hope to your home with this unique string art arrow design Kit includes design, thread, nails, wood and tracing paper. Participants will need to furnish their own scissors, tape, hammer and pencil. Kits will be delivered to participants’ houses on Sunday, June 28. To register, please email kellyf@byron.lib.il.us or call 815-234-5107 and ask for Kelly.

Online storytimes

The library may be closed, but that doesn’t mean story time has stopped! Drop by the Byron Library Facebook page every week for virtual story time! Join Miss Cathy at 10 a.m. on Tuesdays for Virtual Baby Boogies, or Miss Julie at 9:30 a.m. for Virtual Story Time. Virtual story times will run weekly through the end of May. No registration needed!

Parking Lot WiFi

Don’t have reliable internet at home? The Byron Library may be closed, but there is still WiFi available! Park along our south wall and look for the WiFi network names and passwords in the window. Available 24/7!

Check out our eBooks!

The library may be closed, but you can still get library books without leaving home! Visit the Byron Library’s webpage to access our eBook resources – OMNI, eRead Illinois, Hoopla, and Biblioboard. All you need is your smart device and your library card. Available 24/7!

Introducing Creativebug!

We now offer Creativebug to our library patrons! It is a go-to resource for high-quality, on-trend arts and crafts instructional videos. With your membership, you’ll enjoy award-winning instructional videos on drawing, painting, sewing, knitting, crochet, quilting, baking and more. All classes are taught by experts, with new classes added daily. All you need is your library card to gain free access: https://www.creativebug.com/lib/byronlib

Library cards

Don’t have a library card to access our digital services? No problem! Just send us a selfie, a picture of your driver’s license, a picture of your utility bill, and your cellphone number, and we will email you your new library card number and PIN number. Your actual card will be mailed out to you.

Local history

Are you interested in local history? The library has several resources to get you started in your search. Check out the library’s local history page at http://byron.lib.il.us/services/local-history/. Available 24/7!

