submitted photo The Gazette

Jean McNair had a student reach 1,000 AR points this year. Alex Wyant, a 5th grader in Mrs. Lehne’s class, was surprised by Mrs. Lehne; Mr. Monahan, Principal; and Mrs. Eilers, Librarian, with a yard sign and gift cards for earning 1,000 points. This has only been achieved by two other students at McNair. To earn AR points, students read books and take comprehension tests to earn points and prizes at McNair. Congratulations to Alex Wyant!