Winnebago-Boone Farm Breakfast rescheduled to 2021

By Ann Marie Cain

Winnebago-Boone Farm Bureau

The Winnebago-Boone Farm Bureau Foundation’s Farm Breakfast Planning Committee has decided to cancel the 2020 Farm Breakfast. We discussed holding the breakfast later in the year as well as additional alternatives.

Unfortunately, there continues to be too many unknowns due to the current coronavirus pandemic. This was a very difficult decision to make as the breakfast has only been cancelled one other time over the last 24 years. The committee felt it best to keep our host family, volunteers, and attendees healthy and safe.

Our 2020 breakfast hosts, the Franseen family, have graciously offered to host the breakfast in 2021.

The 2021 Winnebago-Boone Farm Breakfast will be held at Friendly Franseen Acres, Poplar Grove on Saturday, June 12, 2021. Continue to follow the Winnebago-Boone Farm Breakfast Facebook page for more information.

Thank you for your continued support of the dairy industry and the Winnebago-Boone Farm Bureau Foundation!

Farm breakfast whole hog sausage sale

Looking forward to the Farm Breakfast’s delicious whole hog sausage patties? Now you don’t have to wait for another year, order your own box today. The Winnebago-Boone Farm Bureau® is taking orders for boxes of frozen whole hog sausage patties (10 lbs./box). The cost is $50 per box.

If you would like to order a box or two of our whole hog sausage patties, visit www.winnebagoboonefarmbureau.org, download and fill out the order form. Send the completed order form and your payment to Winnebago-Boone Farm Bureau®, 1925 S Meridian Road, Rockford, Ill., 61102.

Orders must be received by Monday, June 15. (Supplies are limited and will be filled on a first come first serve basis. All unfillable orders will be returned.)

The boxes of sausage must be picked up on Thursday, June 25 from noon to 5 p.m. at the Winnebago-Boone Farm Bureau located at 1925 S. Meridian Road, Rockford, Ill. Orders will be distributed by our drive-thru in front of the Farm Bureau building. (Orders will be placed in your trunk. Do not exit your vehicle.) Orders not picked up on Thursday, June 25 will be donated to a local food pantry.

Just peachy!

The Winnebago-Boone Farm Bureau® is also taking orders for fresh Southern Illinois free-stone peaches. The peaches will be sold in 25 lb. boxes (quantity will vary depending on the size of the peaches). The cost will be $35 for Farm Bureau Members and $40 for Non-Farm Bureau Members.

Order forms are available at www.winnebagoboonefarmbureau.org. Send the completed order form and your payment to Winnebago-Boone Farm Bureau®, 1925 S. Meridian Road, Rockford, IL 61102. Orders must be received by Monday, July 27.

Delivery Date: Peaches are projected to arrive on Monday, Aug. 17 and will need to be picked up the same day as delivery. (However, delivery date may be subject to change.) The peaches will be delivered to the Winnebago-Boone Farm Bureau Office located at 1925 S. Meridian Road, Rockford, Ill. We will call or email you to confirm the delivery date and pick-up time.