Pecatonica Rotary Club elects 2020-2021 officers

The Pecatonica Rotary Club met recently to begin the new Rotary year with the annual election of officers. At their meeting in early July, district assistant governor Margaret Larson welcomed new president Marilyn Wilke, new secretary Julie Nampel and president-elect Nord Swanstrom to their roles for the 2020-2021 year. Past president Gordon Dirksen has moved into the role of treasurer, after a successful year of leading the organization.

Also recognized for their contributions to Rotary were George Anderson, who has served as secretary for many years, and Jeff Sterling, who has held the role of treasurer for a number of years. Club members acknowledged their service to the club and the community.

Pecatonica Rotary meets on the first and third Wednesday of the month at 7 a.m. at the Stonewall Café in downtown Pecatonica. Call Dirksen at 815-299-1020 for more information or find us on Facebook at Pecatonica Rotary Club #3085.