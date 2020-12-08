Bids due for major Pecatonica projects

By Christopher Johnson

REPORTER

Roads will be broken and new pipes will be lain as Trustees with the Village of Pecatonica prepare to get the news as to which area businesses will be responsible to help improve resident’s lives.

According to Village Engineer Jason Stoll, the initial plan was to have contractors present their fees for administrators to consider well before the Village Board meets again on Tuesday, Aug. 18.

“The plans were out for the Pecatonica Water Improvement Systems Project and bids were due Aug. 4.”

The Village will have approximately $10,000,000 to work with as it upgrades water transfer pipes and mains in an attempt to bring things up to code and more abiding of EPA mandates.

Village President Bill Smull explained that even though all the bids for all the projects the village will be managing are needed soon, an exception had to be made.

“Last Tuesday bids were due for the water lines and tower. We had to move the deadline for Well 3 until this Tuesday.”

Smull explained that things had to be moved around a bit since the scope of the project was so inclusive.

“It was too big of a project. We are working on lines and mains and our water tank right away. Our Public Works personnel have been busy helping get things ready.”

The Village President said he wanted to express his appreciation for those who helped get the village into the position it currently sits; ready to improve itself.

“I really want to thank our staff in our Public Works Department. They’ve worked hard helping us get here, and I want to thank our Trustees and everyone for their efforts.”

The third bid that was initially expected to be due by the Aug. 4 deadline was extended for two weeks, Smull said.

“We are going to be spending about $6,000,000 on our Improvement Plan. It’s a big deal! We want to make good decisions and spend wisely. Even if it means dealing with just a couple major projects at a time.”

The deadline for bids for the Well 3 project was extended until Tuesday, Aug. 18.

Improvements on water lines and the water tank can begin almost immediately, following approval by Trustees, Smull stated.

There was some early good news already received regarding the first bids reviewed, the Village President explained.

“What we’ve seen is some of the bids come in a little under what we initially thought. We, as a Board, will consider what steps to take next.”

Some early Engineer Estimates on certain projects came in slightly under original expectation, Smull explained.

“The bids on the water lines and tower weren’t too far off the mark. Even a little under. It was a positive.”

All the current bids received for work on water lines and the tower will be revealed in open session this Tuesday, with restrictions regarding COVID-19 still in effect.

Masks will be required inside the physical structure of Village Hall and there will be a limited number of people allowed inside.

The team of elected officials convenes at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 18.